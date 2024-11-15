Aigen Investment Management LP Cuts Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Aigen Investment Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,183 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,169 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Shopify were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 14.7% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 63,366,308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,078,176,000 after acquiring an additional 8,131,160 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Shopify by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,764,809 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,840,332,000 after purchasing an additional 10,340,040 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Shopify by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,881,355 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,309,154,000 after buying an additional 713,064 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 21.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,239,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,642,265,000 after buying an additional 5,982,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 197.9% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 20,901,980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,613,006,000 after buying an additional 13,885,473 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays upped their price target on Shopify from $70.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.95.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $109.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.50. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.56 and a 52 week high of $115.62. The stock has a market cap of $140.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.94, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 16.84%. Analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

