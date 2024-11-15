Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Shares Bought by Simplify Asset Management Inc.

Simplify Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Free Report) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 283,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,279 shares during the period. Akero Therapeutics accounts for about 0.4% of Simplify Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Simplify Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Akero Therapeutics were worth $8,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 2,366.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 20.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Akero Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $211,000.

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity at Akero Therapeutics

In other news, insider Catriona Yale sold 15,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $505,120.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,419,033.96. This represents a 17.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 1,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $45,500.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 605,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,849,817.06. This represents a 0.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 428,397 shares of company stock valued at $12,997,971. Corporate insiders own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Akero Therapeutics Stock Performance

Akero Therapeutics stock traded down $2.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.60. 166,620 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 863,036. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $13.86 and a one year high of $37.00. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -7.43 and a beta of -0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.53. The company has a quick ratio of 24.89, a current ratio of 17.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.15). On average, equities analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.94 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Akero Therapeutics

About Akero Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.