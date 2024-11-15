American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.40-1.43 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.26. American Healthcare REIT also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.400-1.430 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AHR shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Colliers Securities raised American Healthcare REIT from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on American Healthcare REIT from $16.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of American Healthcare REIT stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.47. 31,954 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,449,679. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.21. American Healthcare REIT has a 12 month low of $12.63 and a 12 month high of $27.77.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.35). American Healthcare REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. The company had revenue of $523.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.26 million. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Healthcare REIT will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. American Healthcare REIT’s payout ratio is -208.33%.

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

