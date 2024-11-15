AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $41.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.48% from the stock’s previous close.

AMN has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities lowered their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. William Blair cut AMN Healthcare Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

AMN Healthcare Services stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.22. 93,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 839,203. AMN Healthcare Services has a 52-week low of $23.50 and a 52-week high of $80.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $922.06 million, a P/E ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.36.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 1.73%. The firm had revenue of $687.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson sold 2,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $90,810.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,385,595. This trade represents a 6.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMN. Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 142.7% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 36,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 21,634 shares during the last quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 15.0% in the third quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 7.3% during the third quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 24,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 34,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 9,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 21,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 4,336 shares in the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

