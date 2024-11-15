Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Given “Overweight” Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Annexon in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Annexon in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Annexon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.80.

Annexon Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of ANNX stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,810,987. Annexon has a fifty-two week low of $2.27 and a fifty-two week high of $8.40. The company has a market capitalization of $656.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.90.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.23). Sell-side analysts predict that Annexon will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Annexon

In other news, EVP Ted Yednock sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total value of $31,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,400. This represents a 35.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 20,908 shares of company stock worth $135,768 in the last quarter. 12.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Annexon

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Annexon by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 159,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Annexon by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Annexon by 10.7% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 34,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD increased its holdings in Annexon by 16.1% in the second quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Annexon by 11.8% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 55,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 5,814 shares during the period.

Annexon Company Profile

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines for treating inflammatory-related diseases. Its lead candidate is ANX005, an investigational full-length monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with guillain-barré syndrome; completed Phase II clinical trial for treating Huntington's disease; and in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

