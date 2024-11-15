APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Director Ian G. H. Ashken Sells 53,868 Shares

APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) Director Ian G. H. Ashken sold 53,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $1,986,113.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,478,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,002,581.73. This trade represents a 0.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE APG traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,718,499. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.38 and a beta of 1.54. APi Group Co. has a one year low of $28.97 and a one year high of $39.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. APi Group had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that APi Group Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of APi Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,822,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,564 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in APi Group by 4.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,901,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,881,000 after buying an additional 324,544 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in APi Group by 39.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,443,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,030,000 after buying an additional 1,826,227 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of APi Group by 6,312.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,884,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,822,000 after buying an additional 4,808,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of APi Group by 271.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,321,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,701,000 after buying an additional 3,157,283 shares during the period. 86.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of APi Group from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on APi Group from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of APi Group in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on APi Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, APi Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

