Archer Investment Corp Has $1.67 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,827,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lifeworks Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 273.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,665,000 after buying an additional 5,920 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV stock traded down $5.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $590.90. The stock had a trading volume of 593,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,045,362. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $577.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $555.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $509.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $450.19 and a fifty-two week high of $603.09.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

