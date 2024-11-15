Archer Investment Corp Purchases 10,154 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,154 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Agilis Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Agilis Partners LLC now owns 229,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,144,000 after acquiring an additional 7,503 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,877,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,167,000 after purchasing an additional 81,258 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,315,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 229,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,130,000 after purchasing an additional 13,891 shares during the period.

Shares of VEA traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.12. The company had a trading volume of 843,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,529,285. The firm has a market cap of $128.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.30 and a 200-day moving average of $50.67. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $44.81 and a 12 month high of $53.40.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

