Archer Investment Corp Sells 137 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Archer Investment Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 17.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VGT. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 107.1% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 58 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:VGT traded down $8.49 on Friday, hitting $609.49. The stock had a trading volume of 80,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,877. The business’s fifty day moving average is $589.67 and its 200 day moving average is $568.48. The company has a market cap of $76.75 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $452.47 and a 52 week high of $626.45.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.