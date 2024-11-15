Archer Investment Corp Sells 92 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Archer Investment Corp lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Alphabet by 360.1% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,249 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 15,848 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 32,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,980,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 86,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,100,000 after buying an additional 13,756 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, GM Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% during the first quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 45,710 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays raised their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. Finally, Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.56.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.66, for a total value of $3,772,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,159,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,126,319.10. This trade represents a 1.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.44, for a total value of $109,420.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,017 shares in the company, valued at $5,136,807.48. This represents a 2.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 206,795 shares of company stock worth $34,471,141. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $175.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,854,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,498,152. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.40 and a 52-week high of $193.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $166.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.29. Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.74%. The company had revenue of $88.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.39 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.61%.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

