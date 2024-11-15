Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Upgraded at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $12.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $11.00. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Arhaus’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ARHS. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Arhaus from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Craig Hallum cut Arhaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Arhaus from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Arhaus from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.90.

Shares of ARHS traded down $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $9.32. 294,516 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,297,125. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 2.58. Arhaus has a one year low of $8.30 and a one year high of $19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.69.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $319.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.94 million. Arhaus had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arhaus will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Arhaus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 716,800.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 7,168 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Arhaus in the third quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Arhaus during the 2nd quarter valued at $183,000. 27.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

