ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 967,700 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the October 15th total of 1,614,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9,677.0 days.
ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Price Performance
OTCMKTS:ASAZF remained flat at $30.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.58. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 1 year low of $21.88 and a 1 year high of $33.20.
About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)
