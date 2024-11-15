Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS) Shares Down 5.3% – Here’s Why

Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.55 and last traded at $9.56. 41,906 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 612,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATXS has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised Astria Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Astria Therapeutics from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Astria Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.60.

Astria Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $523.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.60.

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). As a group, research analysts predict that Astria Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astria Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $140,000. Vestal Point Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,040,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in Astria Therapeutics by 69.3% during the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 174,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 71,439 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $613,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,822,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Astria Therapeutics Company Profile

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for allergic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

