AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Short Interest Update

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,250,000 shares, a decrease of 31.6% from the October 15th total of 3,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 586,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in AtriCure by 17.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,462 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AtriCure by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,371 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of AtriCure by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,859 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 4,560 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in AtriCure by 26.7% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 68,121 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 14,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in AtriCure by 27.3% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,681,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $81,556,000 after purchasing an additional 575,605 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on AtriCure from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on AtriCure from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of AtriCure from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AtriCure currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.11.

NASDAQ:ATRC traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.03. 601,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 726,136. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.20 and a beta of 1.41. AtriCure has a fifty-two week low of $18.94 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.62.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical device company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $115.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.23 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 8.70% and a negative return on equity of 8.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AtriCure will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

