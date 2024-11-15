AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC lowered its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 824,862 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 71,851 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $18,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of T. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 356.5% in the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in AT&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

T opened at $22.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $160.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.59. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.75 and a 52 week high of $22.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. AT&T had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $30.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.24%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on AT&T from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of AT&T to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

