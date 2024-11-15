Bank of Marin Has $412,000 Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Bank of Marin lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Bank of Marin’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IUSV. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Century Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IUSV stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $97.04. The company had a trading volume of 41,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,641. The firm has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.75. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a twelve month low of $78.15 and a twelve month high of $98.84.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.5824 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous dividend of $0.44.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

