Bank of Marin Trims Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Bank of Marin decreased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up 1.7% of Bank of Marin’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Bank of Marin’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 16,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.4% in the third quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 91,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,732,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.5% during the third quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 121,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,250,000 after acquiring an additional 6,347 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 7.2% during the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 141,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,997,000 after acquiring an additional 9,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 18,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Invesco QQQ stock traded down $6.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $502.13. 6,559,689 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,051,160. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $382.66 and a 12 month high of $515.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $488.38 and its 200-day moving average is $473.67.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.677 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

