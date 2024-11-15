Barclays Issues Positive Forecast for Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Stock Price

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) had its target price upped by Barclays from C$79.00 to C$82.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$90.00 to C$96.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$90.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$81.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$84.18.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SLF

Sun Life Financial Stock Performance

TSE:SLF traded down C$1.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$84.78. 184,864 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,008,130. Sun Life Financial has a twelve month low of C$64.38 and a twelve month high of C$86.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$48.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 65.29, a quick ratio of 84,866.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$78.34 and a 200 day moving average of C$72.22.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported C$1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.58 by C$0.13. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The company had revenue of C$8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$9.18 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial will post 6.9230769 EPS for the current year.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.36%.

Insider Activity at Sun Life Financial

In other Sun Life Financial news, Senior Officer Linda Dougherty sold 2,000 shares of Sun Life Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$75.30, for a total transaction of C$150,590.00. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Sun Life Financial

(Get Free Report)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.