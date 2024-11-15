BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Director Alison Wagonfeld Sells 779 Shares

BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) Director Alison Wagonfeld sold 779 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $70,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 259 shares in the company, valued at $23,310. This trade represents a 75.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Alison Wagonfeld also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 21st, Alison Wagonfeld sold 519 shares of BILL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $29,842.50.

BILL Trading Down 3.0 %

NYSE:BILL traded down $2.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.82. 708,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,924,306. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.11 and a twelve month high of $91.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.36. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -261.76 and a beta of 1.59.

Institutional Trading of BILL

BILL ( NYSE:BILL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.11. BILL had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $343.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in BILL by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,976,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,573,000 after purchasing an additional 94,786 shares during the period. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP grew its position in BILL by 48.2% during the third quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 5,121,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,191,000 after buying an additional 1,666,316 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in BILL by 70.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,388,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,049,000 after acquiring an additional 575,084 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in BILL by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 895,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,264,000 after buying an additional 279,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of BILL during the 1st quarter valued at $59,341,000. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BILL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of BILL from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of BILL in a report on Monday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of BILL from $75.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Wolfe Research cut BILL from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of BILL in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BILL presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.65.

About BILL

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Featured Stories

