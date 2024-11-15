BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Director Alison Wagonfeld Sells 779 Shares

BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILLGet Free Report) Director Alison Wagonfeld sold 779 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $70,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 259 shares in the company, valued at $23,310. This trade represents a 75.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Alison Wagonfeld also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, October 21st, Alison Wagonfeld sold 519 shares of BILL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $29,842.50.

BILL Trading Down 3.0 %

NYSE:BILL traded down $2.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.82. 708,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,924,306. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.11 and a twelve month high of $91.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.36. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -261.76 and a beta of 1.59.

BILL (NYSE:BILLGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.11. BILL had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $343.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of BILL

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in BILL by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,976,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,573,000 after purchasing an additional 94,786 shares during the period. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP grew its position in BILL by 48.2% during the third quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 5,121,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,191,000 after buying an additional 1,666,316 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in BILL by 70.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,388,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,049,000 after acquiring an additional 575,084 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in BILL by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 895,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,264,000 after buying an additional 279,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of BILL during the 1st quarter valued at $59,341,000. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BILL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of BILL from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of BILL in a report on Monday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of BILL from $75.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Wolfe Research cut BILL from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of BILL in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BILL presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.65.

About BILL

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

