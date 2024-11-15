Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 29.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 0.9% of Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 16,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,173,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Socha Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 91,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,732,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 121,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,250,000 after buying an additional 6,347 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 141,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,997,000 after buying an additional 9,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 18,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded down $7.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $501.50. The company had a trading volume of 4,232,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,040,680. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $382.66 and a 12-month high of $515.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $487.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $473.42.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.677 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.