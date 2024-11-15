BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Holdings Lowered by Linscomb Wealth Inc.

Linscomb Wealth Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,017 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. BlackRock comprises about 0.7% of Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $13,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter valued at $37,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 100.0% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 81.5% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 49 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. 80.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BLK stock traded down $4.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,042.25. The company had a trading volume of 127,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,709. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $965.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $867.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $708.75 and a one year high of $1,068.34. The company has a market capitalization of $154.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.30.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The asset manager reported $11.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.42 by $1.04. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 31.37%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 43.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on BlackRock from $960.00 to $1,077.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on BlackRock from $960.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on BlackRock from $1,105.00 to $1,133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on BlackRock from $1,040.00 to $1,160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,019.62.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total value of $10,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,832,000. The trade was a 64.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

