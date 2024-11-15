BluePointe Capital Management LLC Sells 4,020 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

BluePointe Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,020 shares during the period. FS KKR Capital makes up 1.1% of BluePointe Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. BluePointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in FS KKR Capital by 198.7% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FS KKR Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.94.

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

NYSE:FSK opened at $21.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $18.31 and a 12-month high of $21.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.25.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 29.98%. The firm had revenue of $441.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a yield of 12.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous None dividend of $0.64. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.17%.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

