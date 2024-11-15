Bonterra Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) Short Interest Update

Bonterra Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNEFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 268,100 shares, a growth of 130.9% from the October 15th total of 116,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.3 days.

Bonterra Energy Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of BNEFF traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.37. 10,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,556. Bonterra Energy has a 52 week low of $2.22 and a 52 week high of $5.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.31. The company has a market capitalization of $88.47 million, a P/E ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 2.00.

Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bonterra Energy had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $45.42 million for the quarter.

About Bonterra Energy

Bonterra Energy Corp., a conventional oil and gas company, engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas in Canada. Its principal properties include Pembina Cardium, a conventional oil field, at the Pembina and Willesden green fields located in central Alberta; and holds 100% interest in the Montney properties that consist of approximately 28,880 acres located in the north of Grand Prairie, Alberta.

