Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 8.350-8.660 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 8.500. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $246.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.83.

BR stock opened at $227.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.43 and a beta of 1.05. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 52-week low of $180.16 and a 52-week high of $230.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.80.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 10.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 60.90%.

In related news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 10,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.82, for a total transaction of $2,439,902.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,689 shares in the company, valued at $2,878,118.98. This represents a 45.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Maura A. Markus sold 3,880 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.02, for a total value of $880,837.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,308,431.76. This trade represents a 12.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,696 shares of company stock worth $24,782,982 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

