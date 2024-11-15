CAE (TSE:CAE) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Scotiabank Analyst Says

CAE (TSE:CAE – Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$32.50 in a research report report published on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of CAE from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Securities upped their price target on CAE from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on CAE from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. National Bankshares upped their target price on CAE from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CAE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$32.35.
CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.05 billion. CAE had a negative net margin of 7.39% and a negative return on equity of 7.43%.
CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.
