Canaccord Genuity Group Has Lowered Expectations for TriSalus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSI) Stock Price

TriSalus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSI – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 187.96% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of TriSalus Life Sciences in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities initiated coverage on TriSalus Life Sciences in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Northland Capmk raised shares of TriSalus Life Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of TriSalus Life Sciences in a report on Monday, September 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded TriSalus Life Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TriSalus Life Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.08.

Get TriSalus Life Sciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TLSI

TriSalus Life Sciences Trading Down 4.7 %

TriSalus Life Sciences stock opened at $3.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.38 and a 200 day moving average of $5.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.49. TriSalus Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $10.42.

TriSalus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.36 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that TriSalus Life Sciences will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Mary T. Szela purchased 7,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.20 per share, for a total transaction of $39,104.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,962,386.40. This represents a 2.03 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 32.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TriSalus Life Sciences

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TLSI. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TriSalus Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,184,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TriSalus Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC raised its position in TriSalus Life Sciences by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 426,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after buying an additional 110,966 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriSalus Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, MSD Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in TriSalus Life Sciences during the third quarter worth about $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

TriSalus Life Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, researches, develops, and sells drug delivery technologies and immune-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of liver and pancreatic cancer. The company offers Pressure Enabled Drug Delivery infusion systems, such as the TriNav infusion system, which is used in transarterial radioembolization and chemoembolization procedures for patients with liver cancer and metastases; and the Pancreatic Retrograde Venous Infusion device, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial, for locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TriSalus Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriSalus Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.