CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Given New C$90.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$92.00 to C$90.00 in a report released on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.50% from the stock’s previous close.

CCL.B has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on CCL Industries from C$84.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. TD Securities decreased their target price on CCL Industries from C$98.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC increased their price objective on CCL Industries from C$86.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on CCL Industries from C$84.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, CCL Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$86.78.

Shares of TSE CCL.B traded down C$1.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$77.25. The stock had a trading volume of 134,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,547. The firm has a market cap of C$12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.08. CCL Industries has a fifty-two week low of C$55.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$84.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$81.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$75.43.

In related news, Director Stuart W. Lang sold 37,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$76.70, for a total value of C$2,860,143.00. Also, Director Sebastian Rubino sold 18,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$76.39, for a total value of C$1,446,320.93. In the last three months, insiders sold 102,381 shares of company stock valued at $7,956,236. Corporate insiders own 11.22% of the company’s stock.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

