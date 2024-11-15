Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) Stock Price Down 3.9% – Here’s Why

Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.89 and last traded at $9.89. 122 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.29.

Charter Hall Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.60.

Charter Hall Group Company Profile

Charter Hall is one of Australia’s leading fully integrated property investment and funds management groups. We use our expertise to access, deploy, manage and invest equity to create value and generate superior returns for our investor customers. We’ve curated a diverse portfolio of high-quality properties across our core sectors Office, Industrial & Logistics, Retail and Social Infrastructure.

