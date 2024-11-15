Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Given New $1.75 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Free Report) had its target price decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $3.75 to $1.75 in a research note released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Chegg from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Chegg from $3.25 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Chegg from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chegg has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.69.

Get Chegg alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Chegg

Chegg Price Performance

CHGG stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.76. 3,180,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,619,323. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.74. Chegg has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $11.48.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $136.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.12 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 124.05% and a positive return on equity of 2.36%. The business’s revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chegg will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Chegg

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Chegg during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Chegg by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 109,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 22,701 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in Chegg during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Chegg by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 412,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after buying an additional 118,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in Chegg by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 101,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Chegg Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chegg, Inc operates a direct-to-student learning platform that helps learners build essential life and job skills to accelerate their path from learning programs in the United States and internationally. Its subscription services include Chegg Study, which offers personalized step-by-step learning support from AI, computational engines, and subject matter experts, as well as Tinger Gold and DashPash Student services; Chegg Writing that provides students with a suite of tools, such as plagiarism detection scans, grammar and writing fluency checking, expert personalized writing feedback, and premium citation generation; Chegg Math, a step-by-step math problem solver and calculator that helps students to solve problems; Chegg Study Pack, a bundle of various subscription product offerings, including Chegg Study, Chegg Writing, and Chegg Math services; and Busuu, an online language learning platform that offers comprehensive support through self-paced lessons, live classes with expert tutors, and a community of members to practice alongside.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.