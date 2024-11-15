Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Position Boosted by Valley Wealth Managers Inc.

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,650 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 1.5% of Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $20,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 19,404.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,901,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,218,280,000 after buying an additional 4,876,260 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 15,750.1% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,901,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $574,551,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876,731 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Chevron by 55.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,537,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,335,492,000 after buying an additional 3,048,819 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 15,542.0% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,175,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $183,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Chevron by 5.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,418,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,116,600,000 after purchasing an additional 743,042 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.93.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $161.69. The company had a trading volume of 858,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,641,052. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $135.37 and a 1-year high of $167.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $290.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.71.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.04. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $50.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.65%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

