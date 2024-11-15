China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Short Interest Update

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a growth of 51.2% from the October 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

China Construction Bank Stock Performance

Shares of CICHY traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.03. 450,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,088. China Construction Bank has a 1-year low of $11.01 and a 1-year high of $16.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.13 and its 200 day moving average is $14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $187.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.10.

China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. China Construction Bank had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 24.10%. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter.

About China Construction Bank

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Finance Business, Personal Finance Business, Treasury and Asset Management Business, and Others segments.

