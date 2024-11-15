CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 16,134 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 335,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 16,134 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Amgen were worth $108,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Matrix Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $295.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $322.15 and a 200 day moving average of $318.15. The company has a market capitalization of $159.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.60. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $260.52 and a fifty-two week high of $346.85.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $5.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.47. Amgen had a return on equity of 168.35% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 115.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Friday. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Amgen from $381.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.57.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

