Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Holdings Increased by Neumann Capital Management LLC

Neumann Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,154 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.9% during the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 5,436 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 92,946 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after acquiring an additional 13,167 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 106,428 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,664,000 after purchasing an additional 7,545 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 253,287 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $13,480,000 after purchasing an additional 9,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 2,763 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Cisco Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.42.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total value of $170,166.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,376,085.52. This trade represents a 6.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 22,309 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,115,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 293,184 shares in the company, valued at $14,659,200. This trade represents a 7.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,924 shares of company stock valued at $1,798,131. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $57.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $231.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $59.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.64.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 25.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.67%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

