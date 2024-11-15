Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $28.53, but opened at $27.47. Confluent shares last traded at $27.42, with a volume of 517,800 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CFLT. Citigroup raised their price objective on Confluent from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Confluent from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Confluent from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Confluent from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Confluent from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.88.

Get Confluent alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CFLT

Confluent Trading Down 4.7 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.62. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.70 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03. Confluent had a negative net margin of 38.35% and a negative return on equity of 34.05%. The company had revenue of $250.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.98 million. On average, analysts predict that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Matthew Craig Miller sold 1,067,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total transaction of $29,359,827.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 477,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.41, for a total transaction of $12,622,712.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 317,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,374,056.39. This trade represents a 60.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,041,895 shares of company stock worth $53,318,197. Corporate insiders own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Confluent

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFLT. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Confluent by 110.3% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 60,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 31,729 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management grew its stake in Confluent by 308.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 333,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,176,000 after buying an additional 251,507 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Capital Management LP bought a new position in Confluent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $918,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Confluent by 29.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,022,000 after acquiring an additional 68,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in Confluent by 109.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 94,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 49,699 shares during the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Confluent

(Get Free Report)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.