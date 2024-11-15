Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.88 Million Stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 52.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,299 shares during the period. Fidelity National Financial comprises 0.6% of Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 109.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 280.6% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $60.98 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.60 and a 12-month high of $62.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.27.

Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.11). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.60.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total value of $103,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $803,585.10. This represents a 11.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

