Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.78, but opened at $8.05. Cosan shares last traded at $8.09, with a volume of 54,642 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group upgraded Cosan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

Cosan Stock Up 2.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.66.

Cosan (NYSE:CSAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cosan S.A. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Cosan

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSAN. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Cosan by 2.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,820,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,955,000 after acquiring an additional 100,700 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cosan by 339.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 114,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 88,064 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Cosan by 2,736.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 11,495 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Cosan by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 57,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Cosan by 217.1% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter.

About Cosan

Cosan SA engages in the fuel distribution business. It operates through Raízen, Compass, Moove, Rumo, and Radar segments. The company’s Raízen segment engages in the production, commercialization, origination, and trading of ethanol, bioenergy, renewable sources, and sugar; trading and resale of electricity; and distribution and commercialization of fuels and lubricants.

