Cybin (NYSE:CYBN) Price Target Cut to $86.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Cybin (NYSE:CYBN – Free Report) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $96.00 to $86.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
CYBN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Cybin in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cybin in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cybin during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in Cybin by 13.4% in the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,865,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 220,403 shares during the period. Rosalind Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cybin by 38.3% during the second quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. now owns 19,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after buying an additional 5,340,000 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cybin in the 1st quarter worth about $24,041,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cybin during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,770,000. 17.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Cybin Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing psychedelic-based therapeutics for patients with mental health conditions. The company’s development pipeline includes CYB003, a deuterated psilocybin analog, which is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat major depressive disorder (MDD), as well as in preclinical trials for alcohol use disorder; CYB004, a deuterated dimethyltryptamine (DMT), which completed phase 2 clinical trial for treating generalized anxiety disorders; SPL028 injectable deuterated DMT completed phase 1 clinical intramuscular and intravenous trial; SPL026 completed phase 1, 1b, and 1/2a for MDD; and CYB005, a phenethylamine derivative, which in preclinical stage to treat neuroinflammation, as well as has a research pipeline of investigational psychedelic-based compounds.
