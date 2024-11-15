Decisive Dividend Co. (CVE:DE) Director Purchases C$12,320.00 in Stock

Decisive Dividend Co. (CVE:DE – Get Free Report) Director Gerald Terence Edwards acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$6.16 per share, with a total value of C$12,320.00.
Decisive Dividend Price Performance
DE traded down C$0.04 on Friday, reaching C$6.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,057. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$116.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 1.18. Decisive Dividend Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$5.51 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$6.38 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.94.
Decisive Dividend (CVE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.01). Decisive Dividend had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of C$32.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$36.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Decisive Dividend Co. will post 0.3206107 EPS for the current year.
Decisive Dividend Company Profile
Decisive Dividend Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wood burning stoves, fireplace inserts, and gas fireplaces in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Finished Product and Component Manufacturing. The company also designs, manufactures, and markets air blast sprayers for use in agricultural industry under the Turbo Mist brand; and wastewater evaporator systems that are used in mining, oil and gas, and waste management industries.
