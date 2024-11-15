Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DE. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 16,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,945,000 after acquiring an additional 4,564 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $2,008,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Finally, First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in Deere & Company by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $395.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $465.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $402.00 to $389.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $420.69.

DE traded up $1.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $396.12. The company had a trading volume of 191,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,019. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $403.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $385.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $108.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.93. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $340.20 and a 12 month high of $420.47.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The company had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.20 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 20.06%.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

