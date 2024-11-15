Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Stock

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $115.00 to $131.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the entertainment giant’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.04% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Macquarie decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.90.

Walt Disney Stock Up 6.2 %

Institutional Trading of Walt Disney

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $109.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $197.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.40. Walt Disney has a 12-month low of $83.91 and a 12-month high of $123.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $31,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 38.0% in the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 98.1% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 517 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

