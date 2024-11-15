Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU) Stock Price Down 8.8% – Here’s What Happened

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU – Get Free Report)’s stock price were down 8.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $105.81 and last traded at $107.80. Approximately 651,641 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 1,939,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.16.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LABU. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $1,858,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the second quarter worth about $596,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 73.8% during the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 49.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares (LABU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry index. The fund provides daily 3 times exposure to the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. LABU was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

