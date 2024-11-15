Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Stock Price Down 7.8% – Time to Sell?

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 7.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.31 and last traded at $12.35. Approximately 577,515 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 2,138,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.39.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DVAX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

The company has a quick ratio of 12.34, a current ratio of 13.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.16 and a beta of 1.34.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 113,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Dynavax Technologies by 8.3% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 16.9% during the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 852,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,574,000 after buying an additional 123,300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Dynavax Technologies by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,402,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,682,000 after acquiring an additional 126,458 shares during the period. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 4.1% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 150,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 5,934 shares during the last quarter. 96.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

