EHang Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:EH)

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 33,712 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 634% compared to the average volume of 4,593 put options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EH shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of EHang in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. China Renaissance began coverage on shares of EHang in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

EHang Stock Up 1.8 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EH. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in EHang during the second quarter worth $883,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in EHang by 13.1% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 4,353 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in EHang by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,563,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,166,000 after buying an additional 8,228 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in EHang by 685.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in EHang during the first quarter valued at about $484,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

EHang stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,865. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.59 and a beta of 0.99. EHang has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $22.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.12.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. EHang had a negative return on equity of 84.09% and a negative net margin of 110.21%. The business had revenue of $14.04 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EHang will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About EHang

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

