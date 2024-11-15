Empowered Funds LLC Acquires 333 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,663 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $11,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 2,680 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,338.21, for a total value of $6,266,402.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,489,133.49. This trade represents a 31.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Henry Tayloe Stansbury sold 249 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,338.55, for a total transaction of $582,298.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 92 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,146.60. This trade represents a 73.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,890 shares of company stock valued at $13,780,452 in the last three months. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fair Isaac Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:FICO traded down $37.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,286.13. 11,583 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,799. The company has a market cap of $55.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,996.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,673.91. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $1,021.06 and a 52-week high of $2,402.51.

Fair Isaac announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FICO. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,967.00 to $2,109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,150.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,130.00 to $2,374.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $2,040.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,964.92.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

