Empowered Funds LLC Purchases 33,576 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 147.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,576 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $14,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in Progressive by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 20,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Progressive by 355.5% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 6,754 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in Progressive by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 6,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Progressive by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 89,358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,675,000 after buying an additional 7,797 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of Progressive by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 65,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,614,000 after buying an additional 13,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Up 1.1 %

Progressive stock opened at $260.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $152.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $251.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.29. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $149.14 and a twelve month high of $263.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $19.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.95 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.10% and a net margin of 11.27%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 13.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PGR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Progressive from $281.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. HSBC raised Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Progressive from $197.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $319.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 6,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.19, for a total transaction of $1,439,833.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,316 shares in the company, valued at $7,600,400.04. This represents a 15.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 43,370 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total value of $10,937,914.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 473,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,475,967. This trade represents a 8.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,331 shares of company stock valued at $16,415,812 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Progressive Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

