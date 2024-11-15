Eric Richard Remer Sells 13,200 Shares of EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 13,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total transaction of $145,728.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,970,481 shares in the company, valued at $87,994,110.24. The trade was a 0.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Eric Richard Remer also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, November 12th, Eric Richard Remer sold 8,867 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $106,492.67.
  • On Thursday, November 7th, Eric Richard Remer sold 18,142 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $212,805.66.
  • On Tuesday, November 5th, Eric Richard Remer sold 10,870 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total value of $119,243.90.
  • On Thursday, October 31st, Eric Richard Remer sold 5,065 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $53,537.05.
  • On Tuesday, October 29th, Eric Richard Remer sold 4,400 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $46,948.00.
  • On Wednesday, October 23rd, Eric Richard Remer sold 4,200 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $43,554.00.
  • On Wednesday, October 16th, Eric Richard Remer sold 4,834 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $51,143.72.
  • On Thursday, October 10th, Eric Richard Remer sold 5,988 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $60,538.68.
  • On Tuesday, October 8th, Eric Richard Remer sold 5,436 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $54,849.24.
  • On Thursday, September 26th, Eric Richard Remer sold 6,158 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total value of $64,474.26.

EverCommerce Trading Down 0.7 %

EVCM traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.99. 15,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,635. EverCommerce Inc. has a one year low of $6.22 and a one year high of $12.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.81.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). EverCommerce had a negative return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $176.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.87 million. The company's quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that EverCommerce Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EVCM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on EverCommerce from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of EverCommerce by 19.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in EverCommerce during the third quarter worth $241,000. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EverCommerce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

