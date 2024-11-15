Eric Richard Remer Sells 13,200 Shares of EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total transaction of $145,728.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,970,481 shares in the company, valued at $87,994,110.24. The trade was a 0.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Eric Richard Remer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 12th, Eric Richard Remer sold 8,867 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $106,492.67.

On Thursday, November 7th, Eric Richard Remer sold 18,142 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $212,805.66.

On Tuesday, November 5th, Eric Richard Remer sold 10,870 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total value of $119,243.90.

On Thursday, October 31st, Eric Richard Remer sold 5,065 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $53,537.05.

On Tuesday, October 29th, Eric Richard Remer sold 4,400 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $46,948.00.

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Eric Richard Remer sold 4,200 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $43,554.00.

On Wednesday, October 16th, Eric Richard Remer sold 4,834 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $51,143.72.

On Thursday, October 10th, Eric Richard Remer sold 5,988 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $60,538.68.

On Tuesday, October 8th, Eric Richard Remer sold 5,436 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $54,849.24.

On Thursday, September 26th, Eric Richard Remer sold 6,158 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total value of $64,474.26.

EverCommerce Trading Down 0.7 %

EVCM traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.99. 15,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,635. EverCommerce Inc. has a one year low of $6.22 and a one year high of $12.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EverCommerce ( NASDAQ:EVCM ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). EverCommerce had a negative return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $176.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.87 million. The company's quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that EverCommerce Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

EVCM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on EverCommerce from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of EverCommerce by 19.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in EverCommerce during the third quarter worth $241,000. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EverCommerce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

Featured Stories

