Eric Vishria Sells 25,000 Shares of Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL) Stock

Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) Director Eric Vishria sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $254,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 286,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,913,597.44. The trade was a 8.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Amplitude Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMPL traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $9.70. The stock had a trading volume of 52,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,405. Amplitude, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.37 and a 52-week high of $14.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.05 and a 200-day moving average of $8.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMPL. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Amplitude from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Amplitude from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Amplitude from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Amplitude from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amplitude

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMPL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Amplitude by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amplitude by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Amplitude by 13.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 19,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Amplitude by 14.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Amplitude in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

About Amplitude

Amplitude, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes.

