Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Euroseas in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company.

Get Euroseas alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ESEA

Euroseas Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Euroseas

ESEA stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.80. 10,533 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,637. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Euroseas has a 1-year low of $26.20 and a 1-year high of $50.92. The company has a market cap of $293.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Euroseas during the 3rd quarter worth $913,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Euroseas by 49.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 71,763 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 23,796 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Euroseas by 3,282.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,219 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 7,976 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Euroseas by 18.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,053 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Euroseas by 3.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,478 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

About Euroseas

(Get Free Report)

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of March 31, 2024, it had a fleet of 20 containerships with a cargo carrying capacity of approximately 777,749 dwt.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Euroseas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euroseas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.