Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Posted by on Nov 15th, 2024

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOKFree Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Evoke Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EVOK opened at $4.44 on Tuesday. Evoke Pharma has a 12 month low of $3.54 and a 12 month high of $17.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.51.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOKGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $2.55 million for the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative net margin of 71.32% and a negative return on equity of 308.49%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evoke Pharma

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Evoke Pharma stock. Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOKFree Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,667 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. owned 1.42% of Evoke Pharma at the end of the most recent quarter.

Evoke Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It offers Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.

