Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Evoke Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EVOK opened at $4.44 on Tuesday. Evoke Pharma has a 12 month low of $3.54 and a 12 month high of $17.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.51.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $2.55 million for the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative net margin of 71.32% and a negative return on equity of 308.49%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evoke Pharma

Evoke Pharma Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Evoke Pharma stock. Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Evoke Pharma, Inc. ( NASDAQ:EVOK Free Report ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,667 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. owned 1.42% of Evoke Pharma at the end of the most recent quarter.

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It offers Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.

