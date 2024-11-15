Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Evoke Pharma Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ EVOK opened at $4.44 on Tuesday. Evoke Pharma has a 12 month low of $3.54 and a 12 month high of $17.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.51.
Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $2.55 million for the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative net margin of 71.32% and a negative return on equity of 308.49%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evoke Pharma
Evoke Pharma Company Profile
Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It offers Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Evoke Pharma
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Top-Performing Non-Leveraged ETFs This Year
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Rivian’s Wild Ride: Is the Dip a Buying Opportunity?
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- Freshworks Stock Soars 50% – Is This the Perfect Entry Point?
Receive News & Ratings for Evoke Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoke Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.