Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,800 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 19.5% during the third quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,510 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after buying an additional 6,778 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 93,521 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,267,000 after acquiring an additional 11,665 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 98,289 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,689,000 after acquiring an additional 16,303 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 44.8% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 194,101 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $17,159,000 after acquiring an additional 60,008 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.6% during the third quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 352,199 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,134,000 after purchasing an additional 9,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NKE opened at $75.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $113.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.58. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.75 and a 1 year high of $123.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.44.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.64 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 39.84%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. NIKE’s payout ratio is 42.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on NIKE from $112.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on NIKE from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on NIKE from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Williams Trading upgraded NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.48.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NIKE

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.